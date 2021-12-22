NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GRA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CVE GRA opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

