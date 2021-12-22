National Bank Financial Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$12.25

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.22.

TSE:EQX opened at C$8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

