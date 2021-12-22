National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $73.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.18 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $304.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $263,780. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 246,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.91. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

