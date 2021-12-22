New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $216,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

