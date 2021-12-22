New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $457,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

ACN stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

