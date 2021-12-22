New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $257.86 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $257,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.20. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.88. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

