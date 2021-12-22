NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,735. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

