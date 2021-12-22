NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $81,282.19 and $31,806.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

