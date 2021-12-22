NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Down 4.2%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.87. 3,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,500. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

