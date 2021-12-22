NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $165.78. 136,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,077. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

