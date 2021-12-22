Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 810,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

