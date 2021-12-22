Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $649.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

