Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 242,507 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $711,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

