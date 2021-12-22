NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($46.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NOEJ opened at €32.62 ($36.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($55.46). The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

