nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.