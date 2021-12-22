NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $137.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $143.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.97. 5,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

