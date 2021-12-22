NuCypher (NU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57.58 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001507 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $522.56 million and $57.58 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,368,323,704 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

