Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.