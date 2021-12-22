NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.62.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

