NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. NWS has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

