One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,685. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.