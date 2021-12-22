Onooks Trading Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $247,579.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

