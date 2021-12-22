PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $70,040.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00.

PD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 1,243,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,153. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144,609 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.