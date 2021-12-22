PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Up 10.4%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 105,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 657,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PainReform in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PainReform in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PainReform in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in PainReform by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

