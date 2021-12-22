Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Cap of $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

