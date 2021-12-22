Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

