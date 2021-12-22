Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

