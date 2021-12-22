PECULIUM (PCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. PECULIUM has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $6.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006834 BTC.

About PECULIUM

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

