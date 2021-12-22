Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 176.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.76. 4,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.