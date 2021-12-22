Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $9.10. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

