PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 52,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 78,435 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $51.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

