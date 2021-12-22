Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

