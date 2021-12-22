Piper Sandler Comments on U.S. Century Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:USCB)

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Century Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

USCB opened at $13.88 on Monday. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

