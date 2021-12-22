Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29.

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.39 on Monday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

