Plian (PI) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Plian has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $118,035.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 842,766,753 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

