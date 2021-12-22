Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.45. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $862.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.