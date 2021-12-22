Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 5.3%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.95. 1,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

