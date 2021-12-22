Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 303,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,209. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.