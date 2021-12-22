Provoco Token (VOCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $29,980.32 and $3.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

