Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By Piper Sandler

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Teradyne stock opened at $160.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

