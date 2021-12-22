Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Altice USA stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.