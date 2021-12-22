Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Increased by Piper Sandler

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

NASDAQ TER opened at $160.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

