Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Wedbush

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

