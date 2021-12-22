Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Boosted by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.20 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

