Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Professional in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.05 on Monday. Professional has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Professional by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

