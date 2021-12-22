Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.62.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$91.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$85.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

