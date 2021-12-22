QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0372 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $331,270.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

