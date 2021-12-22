Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 587,331 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.