Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $68.94 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,796,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,424. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

