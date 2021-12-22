Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.72 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006224 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $79.72 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,397,806 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

